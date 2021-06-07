fbpx
QQQ
-0.19
335.79
-0.06%
DIA
-1.35
349.25
-0.39%
SPY
-0.91
423.51
-0.22%
TLT
-0.33
140.23
-0.24%
GLD
+ 0.20
176.96
+ 0.11%

Washington Prime Group Stock Hits Wall Of Resistance

byMark Putrino
June 7, 2021 12:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

After a big move higher, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has stalled out at the $5.00 level.

There’s resistance at $5.00 because it was a support level. Levels that were support can convert into resistance.

This happens because some investors who bought at $5.00 regret their decision. With the shares lower, they're losing money. Many decide to sell but they're reluctant to take a loss.

As a result, they place their sell orders at their buy price. This creates resistance like it has here at $5.00.

wpg.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Trading Ideas