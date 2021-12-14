QQQ
-7.87
400.13
-2.01%
BTC/USD
+ 310.12
47012.87
+ 0.66%
DIA
-1.82
358.86
-0.51%
SPY
-5.96
472.53
-1.28%
TLT
-0.19
151.25
-0.13%
GLD
-1.28
168.28
-0.76%

BZ Chart Of The Day: Reversal In Apple's Stock

byMark Putrino
December 14, 2021 11:22 am
The bears may be taking control of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). This means the stock may be about to head lower.

When stocks are rising, the bulls are in control of the market. When an uptrend line breaks, meaning it's crossed on the price chart, it could be an early indication that the bears, or sellers, may be about to take over.

On the following chart, the blue ascending line is the uptrend line. It illustrates the move higher that began in early December. This line has been broken or crossed and shows a new downtrend may be forming.

aapl_20.png

Photo: cottonbro from Pexels

