BZ Chart Of The Day: Reversal In Apple's Stock

The bears may be taking control of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). This means the stock may be about to head lower.

When stocks are rising, the bulls are in control of the market. When an uptrend line breaks, meaning it's crossed on the price chart, it could be an early indication that the bears, or sellers, may be about to take over.

On the following chart, the blue ascending line is the uptrend line. It illustrates the move higher that began in early December. This line has been broken or crossed and shows a new downtrend may be forming.

To learn more about reading charts check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

Photo: cottonbro from Pexels