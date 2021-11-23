QQQ
-3.96
403.26
-0.99%
BTC/USD
+ 1076.38
57323.56
+ 1.91%
DIA
+ 0.38
355.82
+ 0.11%
SPY
-1.16
468.73
-0.25%
TLT
-1.19
147.81
-0.81%
GLD
-2.15
170.89
-1.27%

Is There More Pain To Come For Gap Before 2022?

byCraig Jones
November 23, 2021 11:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is There More Pain To Come For Gap Before 2022?

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings today. The stock lost 1.88% to reach $23.49 in after-hours trading on Monday, after closing at $23.94, down 0.58%.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said there was nearly three times the average daily put volume on Monday.

“Right now, the market is implying a move of over 11% by the end of the week,” he added. This is substantially higher than the 5% or so the company has averaged over the last eight quarters.

The most active were the November 26 weekly 22 strike puts. There were buyers of 5,161 puts at an average price of 58 cents. Traders are betting that the earnings could be disappointing and that the stock will decline into Friday’s close, he said.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Mark Tepper Weighs In On General Electric, Under Armour And More

Mark Tepper Weighs In On General Electric, Under Armour And More

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners spoke about Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA), General Electric Company (NYSE: read more
Norwegian Cruise Line And Occidental Petroleum Lead The SPY Lower Friday

Norwegian Cruise Line And Occidental Petroleum Lead The SPY Lower Friday

U.S. indices were trading lower Friday, with weakness possibly related to continued concerns over inflation as well as a rebound in US COVID-19 cases. read more
PreMarket Prep Recap: Monthly Options Expiration Volatility, Gap Cancels Old Navy Spin Off

PreMarket Prep Recap: Monthly Options Expiration Volatility, Gap Cancels Old Navy Spin Off

PreMarket Prep Recap: Tesla Price Action Mimics Window Smashing

PreMarket Prep Recap: Tesla Price Action Mimics Window Smashing