Why Lexaria Bioscience Is Surging Today

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares are trading higher after the company announced its DehydraTECH significantly enhances delivery of colchicine in study VIRAL-A20-3.

This study demonstrated that DehydraTECHTM enabled colchicine, the latest of several drugs Lexaria has successfully tested with known SARS-CoV-2 antiviral properties, said in the company's press release.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery.

Lexaria's stock was trading about 54% higher at $10.14 per share on Wednesday at the tim eof publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.50 and a 52-week low of $3.97.