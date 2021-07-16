fbpx
QQQ
-2.92
363.44
-0.81%
DIA
-3.20
353.14
-0.91%
SPY
-3.34
438.09
-0.77%
TLT
-0.28
148.77
-0.19%
GLD
-1.64
172.71
-0.96%

Why DiDi Global Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byHenry Khederian
July 16, 2021 2:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

DiDi Global Inc (NYSE:DIDI) shares are trading lower Friday afternoon after Chinese regulators reportedly sent security and police officials to the company's offices amid a cybersecurity investigation.

DiDi Global is a mobility technology platform. It is building four key components of its platform that work together to improve the consumer experience: shared mobility, auto solutions, electric mobility and autonomous driving.

DiDi Global is a go-to brand in China for shared mobility, providing consumers with a range of safe, affordable, and convenient mobility services, including ride-hailing, taxi-hailing, chauffeur, hitch and other forms of shared mobility.

DiDi Global has a 52-week high of $18.01 and a 52-week low of $11.00. At the time of publication, shares were trading 3.96% lower at $11.88. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Alibaba And New Oriental Education Shares Are Volatile Today

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) and New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) shares are volatile Tuesday afternoon amid regulatory concerns. read more

Apple, Tesla, Nio, Palantir, And More: Stocks Norway's Largest Financial Services Group Bought In Q2

DNB Asset Management, a unit of Norway’s largest financial group DNB Bank ASA (OTC: DNBBY), increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Tesla Inc. read more

Jim Cramer Says It's Time To Sell Nio

Jim Cramer has advised investors to sell their shares in Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) as he is “very worried about China.” read more

Clover Health Tops WallStreetBets-Interest Chart Today; GameStop, AMC Also In Spotlight

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) are seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while GameStop Corp. (NYSE: read more