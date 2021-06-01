Is Vertex Energy's Stock Stock About To Hit Resistance?
Markets have memories.
This means a particular level could be important for a long time. The importance may last for weeks, months, or even years.
This is why shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) may soon hit resistance.
Vertex has soared by over 500% in just one week. This was the result of an analyst upgrade and news about the company buying a refinery.
Back in June of 2014, shares staged a strong rally as well. Once they reached to $11, sellers flooded the market. The rally ended and a sell-off followed.
There's a chance the stock runs into resistance at $11 once more. This market may have a good long-term memory.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.