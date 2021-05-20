MoSys Stock Soars, But Is It Time To Sell?

Shares of semiconductor company MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) have been on fire over the past week. more than doubling in price.

But the rally may be over soon.

The stock skyrocketed in February. When shares reached levels around $6.10, the sellers put a top on it and $6.10 became a resistance level.

Today, the stock has reached these levels once again. There’s a chance the sellers come back into the market and knock the shares lower as they did in February.