MoSys Stock Soars, But Is It Time To Sell?

byMark Putrino
May 20, 2021 1:01 pm
Shares of semiconductor company MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) have been on fire over the past week. more than doubling in price.

But the rally may be over soon.

The stock skyrocketed in February. When shares reached levels around $6.10, the sellers put a top on it and $6.10 became a resistance level.

Today, the stock has reached these levels once again. There’s a chance the sellers come back into the market and knock the shares lower as they did in February.

mosy.png

