fbpx
QQQ
-3.83
342.71
-1.13%
DIA
-3.99
344.85
-1.17%
SPY
-4.48
419.81
-1.08%

Why CVS Stock Could Be About To Make A Big Move Lower

byMark Putrino
April 20, 2021 2:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why CVS Stock Could Be About To Make A Big Move Lower

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares have once again run into resistance at the $76.50 level and may be about to move lower.

Resistance is a large group of sellers trying to sell at the same price. At resistance levels, there is more supply than demand for the stock. Rallies end when they hit resistance. Many times, markets trend lower after they reach these levels.

Over the last 18 months, CVS shares have reached $76.50 four times. The first two times were in November 2019 and January 2020. The stock also reached this level in January and again last month.

On all four of these occasions, a steep selloff followed.

If history repeats itself, CVS may be about to head lower.

cvs.png

Photo by MuzikAnimal via Wikimedia.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

30 Stocks And ETFs To Watch After 2020 Election Day

After the 2020 presidential election, traders and investors will likely turn to sectors that are favored by the winning candidate. Over the last week, Benzinga has shared stocks and ETFs to watch across several sectors. read more

How The 2020 Presidential Election Could Impact Health Care Stocks

With the 2020 presidential election right around the corner, investors are making predictions on the sectors and stocks that could see big changes. One sector that could change dramatically based on the next occupant of the White House is health care. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Boeing, Kroger And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. This past week's bullish calls included an e-commerce colossus and some surprises. An aerospace leader and a supermarket operator were among last week's bearish calls. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CVS, Moderna, Facebook, Tilray And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. This week's bullish calls included a social media leader and specialty retailers. Big tech stocks and a COVID-19 play were among the week's bearish calls. read more