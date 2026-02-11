Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX) stock is trading higher on Wednesday, posting gains of 5.96%, bucking the broader market decline as the Nasdaq fell 0.30% and the S&P 500 shed 0.18%.

NASA Mission Fuels Investor Interest

The stock’s upward movement follows Tuesday’s rally when shares surged 10.27% after Infleqtion, Churchill Capital’s merger target, was selected to supply the quantum core for NASA’s Quantum Gravity Gradiometer Pathfinder mission. The more than $20 million program aims to launch a dedicated low-Earth-orbit satellite capable of mapping variations in Earth’s gravitational field.

“Quantum sensing opens an entirely new domain for U.S. space leadership,” said Dana Anderson, chief science officer at Infleqtion. “By deploying this technology in orbit, we are demonstrating the feasibility of quantum gravity sensing in space and laying the groundwork for future capabilities that can deliver unprecedented insight into our planet.”

SPAC Merger Details

Infleqtion, a neutral-atom quantum computing and sensing specialist from the University of Colorado, is set to go public via SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp X at a roughly $1.8 billion valuation.

The deal is expected to generate about $540 million in gross proceeds, including over $125 million from PIPE financing, with the combined company expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker “INFQ” later this month.

Market Support Grows

Citron Research announced Tuesday morning that it added to its position in the company, citing recent contracts, government validation, real partners and legitimate use cases.

Technical Analysis

Currently, shares are trading 16.6% below their 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and 20.3% below the 100-day SMA, indicating that the stock is struggling to regain upward momentum. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased 26.91%, positioning them closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 41.19, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

CCCX Price Action: Churchill Capital shares were up 5.49% at $13.36 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by santima.studio via Shutterstock