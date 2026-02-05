Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock is up during premarket trading on Thursday following the company’s announcement regarding the termination of a $50 million standby equity purchase agreement.

This news comes as the broader market posted mixed performance, with the Nasdaq slipping slightly while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 posted minor gains.

BNAI Ends $50M Equity Agreement, Boosts Balance Sheet

The termination of the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement, effective immediately, allows Brand Engagement Network to strengthen its balance sheet without any outstanding obligations. The company has used the facility for only one drawdown since its reverse stock split on December 12, 2025, and is now focusing on maintaining a disciplined capital strategy as it scales revenue-generating deployments.

In addition, the company recently closed the first installment of a $1.518 million premium private placement, with further closings anticipated in February and March 2026. This strategic move aims to enhance its financial position while minimizing dilution for existing shareholders.

The broader market traded mixed on the previous day, with the Nasdaq closing down 0.08% while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 rose slightly. BNAI’s rise comes amid this mixed market backdrop, suggesting the stock’s movement may be driven more by company-specific factors than broader market trends.

BNAI’s 471% Yearly Surge; Trades Above SMAs

Brand Engagement Network has shown impressive performance over the past 12 months, with shares increasing 471.03%. Currently, the stock is trading at $29.96, which is 11.55% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $19.96 and 131% above its 50-day SMA of $9.63.

The RSI is at 51.57, indicating neutral territory, while the MACD is below its signal line, suggesting bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of a neutral RSI and a bearish MACD indicates mixed momentum, suggesting traders should watch for potential shifts in market sentiment.

Key Resistance : $35.00

: $35.00 Key Support: $30.00

The recent termination of the equity purchase agreement is a strategic move that underscores the company’s focus on maintaining a clean capital structure as it scales its operations. This is particularly relevant as the company navigates the competitive landscape of AI solutions, where effective capital management can significantly impact growth and investor confidence.

Anticipated Earnings: BNAI Eyes March 2026 Report

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on March 30, 2026.

EPS Estimate : $-1.40 (Up from $-5.20 YoY)

: $-1.40 (Up from $-5.20 YoY) Revenue Estimate: $0.30 million (Up from $0.00 million YoY)

BNAI Scores High on Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Brand Engagement Network, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 99.78) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Brand Engagement Network’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic ‘High-Flyer’ setup. While the strong momentum confirms the stock’s upward trend, investors should remain cautious of potential volatility as the company continues to navigate its growth strategy.

BNAI Price Action: Brand Engagement Network shares were up 30.53% at $29.07 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Summit Art Creations via Shutterstock