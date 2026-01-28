IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) shares are on the rise Wednesday. The company said it has officially completed its acquisition of Skyloom Global Corp, which follows its recent SkyWater Technology acquisition.

IonQ shares are consolidating. Where is IONQ stock headed?

The Strategic Importance Of Skyloom Deal

The deal for Skyloom, a U.S.-based developer of lightwave-optics technology for secure, high-performance communications, which was first announced in November 2025, has now closed.

"Completing the Skyloom acquisition is another important step as we build the foundation for scalable quantum networking," said Niccolo de Masi, IonQ's chairman and CEO. "Skyloom brings proven optical and communications expertise to complete our vision for distributed quantum entanglement and ultra‑secure connectivity."

The acquisition bolsters IonQ's quantum networking roadmap by adding Skyloom's capabilities in free‑space optical communications, photonic systems engineering and secure data transmission. IonQ expects these technologies to accelerate its work in quantum networking, quantum key distribution and future quantum‑enabled communications infrastructure.

The company also said the deal will support ongoing collaborations with government and industry partners while broadening its ability to bring end‑to‑end quantum networking solutions.

IonQ’s Acquisition Streak

IonQ has been on an aggressive acquisition streak, including its 2025 purchase of Oxford Ionics for more than $1 billion, as well as deals for Capella Space, Lightsynq, ID Quantique and Vector Atomic.

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares were up 0.90% at $45.90 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock