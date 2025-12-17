Salesforce Stock Rises On BTIG Buy Rating And Novartis Agentforce Deal

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) shares moved higher Wednesday after the company secured a major win with Novartis selecting its Agentforce Life Sciences platform for global customer engagement, while BTIG initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $335 price target.

What Happened: BTIG analyst Allan Verkhovski initiated coverage on Salesforce with a Buy rating and setting a price target of $335.

Using the momentum, Novartis announced the deployment of Salesforce's Agentforce Life Sciences platform that would facilitate the communication between patient and healthcare professionals. The initiative is intended to reduce the simplify interactions and thereby allow the teams to focus more on the meaningful, strategic engagement.

Novartis plans to build on its existing Salesforce investments by unifying engagement across marketing, sales, patient services, medical, market access and other functions. Over the next five years, the company will roll out Agentforce 360 for Life Sciences globally, aiming to simplify operations and deliver more integrated, AI‑powered customer experiences with compliance and insights built in.

“The expanded partnership with Novartis underscores our commitment to transforming how the life sciences industry engages with marketing, sales, and medical stakeholders,” said Frank Defesche, general manager of Life Sciences at Salesforce. “By unifying engagement on Agentforce Life Sciences, we’re providing the foundation for more personal, accurate, and connected experiences. This collaboration is ultimately about getting the right therapies to the patients that need them.”

CRM Price Action: Salesforce shares were up 1.71% at $259.32 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

