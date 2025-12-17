Unity Stock Is Down, But Analysts See Signs Of Strong Performance Ahead

Unity, Inc. (NYSE:U) shares are trending Wednesday. Wedbush issued positive commentary on the company following an advisor call.

What To Know: Wedbush said Unity’s Vector is showing strong growth on Android, particularly in in-app purchase-focused applications, with advertisers reporting a 10% to 15% uplift in conversions after shifting spend to the platform. Wedbush noted Vector campaigns typically require 10 to 12 weeks to optimize.

Wedbush also highlighted renewed interest in Unity's LevelPlay mediation platform, though it said there has not yet been a meaningful shift in spend away from competitors.

The analyst firm also noted that the introduction of Runtime data is expected to drive a 5% to 6% improvement in model performance, with further algorithmic gains anticipated through 2026.

Wedbush has an Outperform rating on Unity stock with a price target of $55.

U Analysis: Unity stock currently trading above its key moving averages, indicating a bullish trend. The stock is positioned 0.2% above its 20-day SMA, 9.5% above its 50-day SMA, and 10.4% above its 100-day SMA, suggesting strong upward momentum.

The RSI is at 53.43, which is considered neutral, indicating that the stock isn’t overbought or oversold at this point. However, MACD is currently below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure in the short term. This suggests that traders should be cautious, as it may signal a potential weakening in momentum.

With the stock moving lower in afternoon trading, key support can be found at $37.50, while resistance is now at $44.00. If the stock approaches the resistance level, it could test the strength of the current uptrend, while a drop below support might indicate a reversal.

Currently, the stock is trading at 77.6% of its 52-week range, indicating it is closer to its highs than its lows. This positioning suggests that the stock may be in a strong upward trend, but traders should remain vigilant for any signs of reversal or consolidation.

U Price Action: At the time of writing, Unity shares are trading 1.50% lower at $43.92, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

