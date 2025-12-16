SRX Health Solutions Stock Soars After Company Adds '100-Bagger' Hedge Fund Manager Eric Jackson

SRX Health Solutions Inc (NYSE:SRXH) shares rose Tuesday after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire EMJ Crypto Technologies.

SRX HealthSolutions stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s driving SRXH stock higher?

What Happened: SRX Health Solutions, a global health and wellness company turned digital‑asset treasury platform, will acquire EMJ Crypto Technologies (EMJX), a platform that uses quantitative models, artificial intelligence and risk controls to manage multi‑asset digital treasuries.

Upon closing, EMJX founder and CEO Eric Jackson will take over as CEO and chairman of the combined company. Jackson has been in the spotlight in recent months due to his extremely bullish predictions on stocks like Opendoor and Carvana, as well as several other names he believes have the potential to become “100-baggers.”

EMJX positions itself as a next‑generation "Gen2" treasury system, moving beyond earlier "Gen1" models that simply held a single digital asset and relied on price appreciation. Instead, the so-called Gen2 approach is designed to actively govern how capital is allocated, hedged and reinvested across market cycles, aiming to reduce shareholder risk and avoid steep drawdowns.

By supporting multi‑asset holdings, AI‑driven decision‑making and systematic risk management, EMJX says it reflects the evolution of digital‑asset treasuries toward more disciplined institutional‑grade capital management.

“Every major technology category goes through generational transitions. In digital assets, we believe the next phase is defined by disciplined risk management and multi-asset flexibility rather than single-asset exposure alone,” said Jackson.

“Many digital-asset treasuries today function more like passive markers in the market — they rise and fall with price movements. EMJX is designed to operate more like a vessel with navigation systems, applying quantitative models and AI-enabled risk controls to help manage volatility across market cycles.”

SRXH Price Action: SRX HealthSolutions shares were up 76.24% at approximately 54 cents at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

