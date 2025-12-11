Eric Jackson, the architect behind the massive retail rally in Opendoor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) , has identified his next high-conviction “100-bagger” candidate as Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NXDR) .

NXDR stock is climbing. See the chart and price action here.

Jackson lit a fire in the stock on Wednesday when he declared Nextdoor “the most mispriced Agentic-AI platform of the 2020s.”

The recommendation immediately sent shares soaring, much like the previous “meme stock” rallies Jackson inspired in Opendoor and Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) .

Read Next: Looking For A Squeeze? Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

The Thesis: Identity, Trust and AI

Jackson's argument hinges on a hidden asset within Nextdoor that he claims the broader market has missed: a verified “identity graph.”

Unlike Reddit or X, Nextdoor connects real verified people to specific physical addresses. Jackson argues that in the coming era of agentic AI the combination of identity, trust and proximity is the "holy grail."

"The neighborhood — humanity's oldest organizing unit — is becoming an AI-native surface.

Nextdoor owns:

the trust graph

the identity graph

the proximity graph

the neighborhood ontology

The market hasn't priced any of this," Jackson said in a post on X.

He estimates the stock, which was trading near $3.10 on Thursday, could eventually be worth upwards of $370 if his thesis plays out.

Risks and Reality

Despite the excitement, Nextdoor remains a highly speculative play.

Only one analyst covers the stock: Citigroup recently maintained Nextdoor with a Neutral rating and lowered its price target from $2.30 to $2.20, according to Benzinga Pro

Critics point out that the company has historically struggled to monetize its user base effectively and faces stiff competition in the ad space.

Nextdoor has never reported a profitable quarter, though revenues have increased. The company reported revenues of nearly $69 million in the most recent quarter.

For Jackson's thesis to hold, Nextdoor must successfully pivot from its reputation as a spammy “neighborhood watch” app into a critical utility for the AI economy.

NXDR Price Action: Nextdoor stock was up 24.51% at $3.15 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Gemini.