Tilray Stock Surges as Trump Signals Major Shift in Federal Marijuana Policy

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares are trading higher Friday following a report suggesting that President Donald Trump is expected to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug.

What To Know: The change would place marijuana in the same federal category as certain prescription painkillers. While it would not legalize or decriminalize cannabis, the move would reduce federal oversight, expand research access and likely improve profitability for licensed operators.

The plan was discussed in a recent phone call with House Speaker Mike Johnson. Trump previously expressed interest in marijuana reclassification in August and has indicated he wants to complete a process that began under former President Joe Biden.

The development comes as the cannabis industry continues to navigate shifting federal rules. In November, Congress passed a funding bill that included provisions to re-criminalize several THC-infused and hemp-derived products, raising concerns across the sector.

TLRY Price Action: At the time of publication, Tilray shares are trading 27.40% higher at $10.72, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock