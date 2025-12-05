Why Are Shares Of USA Today Trading Higher?

Shares of USA TODAY Co. (NASDAQ:TDAY) are rising Friday after the media company announced an AI licensing partnership with Meta.

What To Know: The multi-year partnership will give Meta access to new and archival content from USA Today, including more than 200 local publications and a network of sports wires. Meta will use the partnerships to feature news and information across its apps and devices, including questions directed to Meta AI.

The AI answers will link out to USA Today articles, providing attribution and additional context. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"As the largest local-to-national publishing and digital media organization in the country, this partnership is a testament to the value of the USA TODAY Network's archival and real-time content locally and nationally," said Mike Reed, CEO of USA Today. "Partnerships that help people access a range of information are a useful model to implement as publishers embrace transformative technology. Our deal with Meta reflects responsible collaboration between trusted journalism and the information ecosystem."

TDAY Price Action: Shares were up 9.88% and trading at $5.56 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock