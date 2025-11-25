Oklo Stock Trades Lower Amid Sector Pullback On Ukraine-Russia Peace Proposal News

Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) shares are slipping on Tuesday along with other uranium and nuclear-related stocks. The sector seems to be under pressure amid reports that Ukraine may have accepted a peace proposal to end its war with Russia.

What Happened: Ukraine indicated Tuesday that it supports the outline of a peace deal with Russia, but noted that key issues still need to be discussed in talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, Reuters said.

For Oklo and other nuclear companies, peace talks take away a big driver behind recent enthusiasm — concerns over energy security and defense needs. During the war, many nations moved away from Russian oil and gas, making nuclear power seem like a safer, more dependable option. Now, with the conflict easing, that urgency is fading and investors are beginning to question the risks of committing to nuclear.

Kyiv suggested that the Trump administration's diplomatic efforts may be starting to pay off. Over the weekend, U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators met in Geneva to discuss Washington's latest peace proposal, while U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held talks with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi on Monday and Tuesday.

“Ukraine — after Geneva — supports the framework’s essence, and some of the most sensitive issues remain as points for the discussion between presidents,” a Ukrainian official said. Zelenskiy may visit the U.S. in the coming days to finalize a deal with Trump, according to Rustem Umerov, Kyiv’s national security chief.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, posted on X that the U.S. has made strong progress toward peace talks with Ukraine and Russia.

Additionally, November delivered a major correction to the advanced nuclear energy sector, with high-profile small modular reactor and microreactor companies seeing large stock price declines, according to Benzinga Pro. Oklo, alongside other similar companies in the industry, have lost more than a third of its value in a matter of weeks. Oklo has declined approximately 39% during November.

Following months of gains driven by enthusiasm over AI data centers’ need for clean, dependable power, there was a sharp sell-off. Investors are now seem to be beginning to reconsider the risks associated with long-term nuclear projects.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 5.80% at $84.35 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

