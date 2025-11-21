Why Are Shares of Merck Up Today?

Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRK) are trading higher the FDA approved pembrolizumab with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv for muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

MRK shares are powering higher on strong volume. Follow the breaking news here.

What To Know: The medications were granted priority review and received approval five months ahead of the FDA’s goal date. The expedited review was conducted under Project Orbis, an initiative within the FDA that allows for concurrent submission and review of oncology drugs among international partners. This review was assisted by Australia, Canada, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

MRK Price Action: Shares of Merck were up 4.31% and trading at $99.06 at last check, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock