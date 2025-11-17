Tesla Stock Gains As Stifel Boosts Price Target to $508, Reaffirms Buy Rating

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading higher on Monday after Stifel maintained a Buy rating and raised its price target on the stock from $483 to $508.

What Happened: Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro raised his price target, pointing to advancements in Robotaxi and full self-driving (FSD) technology, both of which the firm considers essential to value creation.

Gengaro emphasized Robotaxi’s ongoing development in Austin and the Bay Area, pointing out that management intends to reach about eight to 10 major cities by the end of 2025 without any safety drivers. Plans for robotaxis in select areas of Austin are expected to be put into action by the end of 2025, with further expansion into Nevada, Florida and Arizona.

FSD version 14 appears to be performing well, with management indicating plans to add “reasoning capabilities” and versions 14.3 or 14.4 will include “reasoning capabilities” according to management.

Gengaro expects some challenges for auto sales following the expiration of the U.S. electric vehicle tax credit, despite strong third-quarter 2025 sales. Tesla responded by releasing the Model Y standard and Model 3 standard, which retail for $39,990 and $36,990, respectively, and have a range of more than 300 miles. According to Gengaro, these cars might lessen the effect of the tax credit’s expiration.

CEO Elon Musk, remains optimistic about the Optimus robot, expecting Optimus 3 to be “ready to show off” in 2026. He also wants to have a production line that can make one million units, with plans to eventually scale to about 10 million units by the end of 2026.

Stifel raised its EBITDA projections for 2025 and 2026 from $14.483 billion and $16.884 billion to $14.859 billion and $19.489 billion, respectively. The $508 price target is predicated with the 20–25x projected 2026 EBITDA ($134 per share), 75% of the estimated FSD value ($186 per share), 75% of the estimated Robotaxis upside ($158 per share) and 50% of the estimated Optimus upside ($29 per share).

Tesla maintains a consensus Buy rating from Wall Street analysts, with a consensus price target of $378.37 based on assessments from 30 analysts. The most bullish outlook comes from Wedbush, which set a $600 price target on Nov. 7, 2025 and reiterated its Outperform rating on Nov. 5, 2025. In contrast, GLJ Research issued the most bearish view with a $19.05 price target on Oct. 22, 2025.

Among the three most recent analyst ratings from Stifel and Wedbush, the average price target stands at $569.33, implying approximately 39% upside potential from current levels. Other notable ratings include Bank of America Securities maintaining a Neutral rating with a $471 price target, Canaccord Genuity holding a Buy rating with a $482 target and Cantor Fitzgerald keeping an Overweight rating with a $510 price target.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were up 0.65% at $406.98 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

