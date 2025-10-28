What's Going On With Adobe Stock Today?

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) are rising Tuesday. The San Francisco-based design software company made several announcements, including product updates and new partnerships, at its annual conference.

ADBE is gathering positive momentum. Get the complete picture here.

What To Know: Adobe is partnering with YouTube to produce short-form content tools for YouTube Shorts. Creators will be able to access Premiere mobile’s audio, video and AI creation capabilities from YouTube Shorts where they can remix content with eye-catching effects, titles, transitions and templates.

Adobe also announced major innovations in GenStudio, its AI-powered workspace for design professionals. Businesses can create advertisements using generative AI and streamline experience delivery via integrations with Amazon Ads, Google Marketing Platform, Innovid, LinkedIn and TikTok.

The company also introduced AI agents and updated AI models across Creative Cloud apps — including Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere and Illustrator. The new AI Assistant in Photoshop, powered by agentic AI, can help on a series of repetitive tasks and surface personalized recommendations. New AI-powered capabilities in Firefly Boards include image upscaling and prompt generation.

Adobe’s expanding ecosystem of partner models now includes ElevenLabs, Google, Luma AI, OpenAI, Runway and Topaz Labs, among others. Adobe also announced new Firefly Custom Models, which empower creators to generate a series of assets in their own style.

ADBE Analysis: Adobe is trading approximately 2.4% above its 50-day moving average of $351.73, suggesting a potential short-term bullish sentiment. However, it remains approximately 6.5% below its 200-day moving average of $384.99, indicating a longer-term bearish trend that investors should consider. The relative strength index (RSI) at 57.85 signals a neutral stance, suggesting that the stock may not be overbought or oversold at this moment.

With the stock trading near key technical levels, a decisive move above the resistance at $360.19 could signal a shift in momentum, while a failure to hold above the support at $327.50 may lead to further declines. The current setup suggests that traders should watch for price action around these critical levels to gauge the next direction for Adobe shares.

ADBE Price Action: Adobe shares were up 1.26% at $362.30 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock