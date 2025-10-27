Tesla Stock Is Taking Off Today: Here's Why

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are surging higher on Monday amid positive analyst coverage from Cantor Fitzgerald. Here’s what you need to know.

What Happened: Cantor Fitzgerald boosted its Tesla price target from $355 to $510 per share, maintaining an “Overweight” rating based on continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects, according to Teslarati.

Analyst Andres Sheppard reportedly said his updated valuation is driven by upcoming production goals for the Cybercab, Semi and Optimus, combined with growing potential in Tesla's Energy and self-driving projects.

Sheppard noted Tesla has indicated that volume production for the Cybercab, Semi and Megapack 3 remains on track for fiscal 2026, with Optimus manufacturing lines also set to begin operations next year. The analyst believes these developments are significant, underscoring how Tesla's wide range of products helps it grow as a fully integrated energy and AI company.

“Overall, we remain bullish on TSLA over the medium-to-long-term,” the analyst said.

The firm expects Tesla to spend about $9.2 billion in 2025 and around $12 billion in 2026 as it grows its operations. Sheppard commented that these investments fall in line with Tesla’s expansion into robotics, autonomous driving capabilities and energy storage solutions.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s $510 target implies approximately 12% upside potential from current levels. The new forecast shows the firm believes Tesla's future value goes far beyond car sales, with “meaningful future upside” expected from its Full Self-Driving, Robotaxi/Cybercab, Semi and Optimus initiatives.

It’s worth noting that in the company’s third-quarter update letter, Tesla emphasized these strategic priorities.

“We continue to evolve and augment our product lineup with a focus on cost, scale and future monetization opportunities via services powered by our AI software. Cybercab, Tesla Semi and Megapack 3 are on schedule for volume production starting in 2026,” the company said at the time.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares are up 5.38% to $457.19 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. The rise marks one of the stock’s bigger single-day moves this year. The stock hit a high of $460.16 on Monday and traded as low as $438.69. Tesla currently sits about 6% below its 52-week high, but is cruising 15.2% above its 50-day moving average.

