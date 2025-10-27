This Is Why Lululemon Stock Is Up Today

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) are trading higher Monday after a new report indicated the company signed a major sports partnership.

What To Know: Athletic apparel company Lululemon has entered into an agreement with the National Football League (NFL) and sports merchandiser Fanatics Inc. to release new fan apparel, Bloomberg reported.

The deal marks Lululemon’s first partnership with the NFL. Shares appear to be trading higher ahead of an official announcement, which is expected on Monday. The stock was last up nearly 4%, according to Benzinga Pro.

The report indicates the NFL and Fanatics will sell the new Lululemon merchandise, which includes hoodies and other core products for all 32 NFL teams, starting on Tuesday. The partnership comes as the NFL season nears its halfway point. Super Bowl LX is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2026.

LULU Analysis: Lululemon stock is down more than 50% year-to-date. The current price is approximately 3.4% above its 50-day moving average of $179.91, suggesting potential short-term bullish momentum. However, it remains approximately 30.9% below its 200-day moving average of $267.48, suggesting that the longer-term trend is still bearish.

The relative strength index (RSI) at 54.36 signals a neutral position, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this moment. Key support is identified at $164.23, which could provide a safety net for the stock if it experiences further downward pressure. Conversely, resistance is positioned at $198.15, a level that traders will be watching closely for potential breakout opportunities.

LULU Price Action: Lululemon shares were up 3.99% at $185.28 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $159.25.

