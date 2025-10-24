Quantum Stock Tracker: Rigetti, D-Wave, IonQ's Bumpy Week

Quantum stocks were volatile and in the spotlight following reports that the Trump administration may be interested in investing in the sector.

Here's a look at what happened this week in quantum computing.

Quantum stocks sold off with broader markets early in the week. A Reuters report released Wednesday that the U.S. is considering new curbs on exports of technology utilizing U.S. software to China, strengthened the sell-off.

Relief came Wednesday evening when the Wall Street Journal reported that several quantum companies including IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ), Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) and D-Wave Quantum, Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) are in discussions with the U.S. government that could see Washington become a shareholder in exchange for financial support.

Funding awards are expected to start at $10 million each. Other firms, such as Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) and Atom Computing, are reportedly considering similar arrangements.

Quantum stocks ran up on Thursday following the report, but they had a lot of ground to make up from the dive earlier in the week.

SEALSQ – LAES

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES) unveiled its Quantum Shield QS7001, the first secure chip to embed NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptography algorithms directly at the hardware level.

SEALSQ also surpassed and sustained a $1 billion market cap and confirmed that its stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Oct. 27.

"This achievement, along with reaching the $1 billion market capitalization milestone, demonstrates growing recognition of SEALSQ's role as a trusted enabler of digital trust and security in an increasingly connected and post-quantum world," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ.

LAES stock closed 22.55% higher on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

IonQ – IONQ

On Tuesday, IonQ claimed it achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, highlighting the achievement as a new global benchmark in computational accuracy and scalability.

The result surpasses the previous 99.97% record set in 2024 by Oxford Ionics, which IonQ acquired earlier this year.

IonQ stock fared better than most of its peers and closed Friday down by only 4% over the past five days, according to Benzinga Pro.

D-Wave Quantum – QBTS, Quantum Computing – QUBT, Rigetti – RGTI

D-Wave Quantum shares were down 15% on the week, and Rigetti shares ended the week down by 16%.

Quantum Computing shares closed Friday down by nearly 14% over the past five days.

