Atom have a glowing core and orbits in a laboratory device 3D illustration of the concept of quantum computer
October 24, 2025 5:41 PM 2 min read

Quantum Stock Tracker: Rigetti, D-Wave, IonQ's Bumpy Week

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Quantum stocks were volatile and in the spotlight following reports that the Trump administration may be interested in investing in the sector. 

Here's a look at what happened this week in quantum computing. 

Quantum stocks sold off with broader markets early in the week. A Reuters report released Wednesday that the U.S. is considering new curbs on exports of technology utilizing U.S. software to China, strengthened the sell-off.  

Relief came Wednesday evening when the Wall Street Journal reported that several quantum companies including IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ), Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) and D-Wave Quantum, Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) are in discussions with the U.S. government that could see Washington become a shareholder in exchange for financial support. 

Funding awards are expected to start at $10 million each. Other firms, such as Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) and Atom Computing, are reportedly considering similar arrangements.

Quantum stocks ran up on Thursday following the report, but they had a lot of ground to make up from the dive earlier in the week. 

SEALSQ – LAES 

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES) unveiled its Quantum Shield QS7001, the first secure chip to embed NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptography algorithms directly at the hardware level.

SEALSQ also surpassed and sustained a $1 billion market cap and confirmed that its stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Oct. 27.

"This achievement, along with reaching the $1 billion market capitalization milestone, demonstrates growing recognition of SEALSQ's role as a trusted enabler of digital trust and security in an increasingly connected and post-quantum world," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. 

LAES stock closed 22.55% higher on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro

IonQ – IONQ 

On Tuesday, IonQ claimed it achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, highlighting the achievement as a new global benchmark in computational accuracy and scalability.

The result surpasses the previous 99.97% record set in 2024 by Oxford Ionics, which IonQ acquired earlier this year.

IonQ stock fared better than most of its peers and closed Friday down by only 4% over the past five days, according to Benzinga Pro.

D-Wave Quantum – QBTS, Quantum Computing – QUBT, Rigetti – RGTI 

D-Wave Quantum shares were down 15% on the week, and Rigetti shares ended the week down by 16%. 

Quantum Computing shares closed Friday down by nearly 14% over the past five days. 

Comments
