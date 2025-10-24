SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) shares are trading higher on Friday. The company confirmed that its ordinary shares will begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Oct. 27.

This achievement follows another major milestone: the company’s market capitalization recently surpassed and sustained the $1 billion threshold, underscoring growing investor confidence in SEALSQ’s strategic direction.

Notably, SEALSQ currently holds a strong cash position of almost $450 million.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, added, “This achievement, along with reaching the $1 billion market capitalization milestone, demonstrates growing recognition of SEALSQ’s role as a trusted enabler of digital trust and security in an increasingly connected and post-quantum world.”

”From secure elements to our PKI and upcoming post-quantum implementations, customers are choosing SEALSQ to safeguard identities, devices, and data across critical industries.”

Recent Key Events

This week, SEALSQ announced the Quantum Shield QS7001, the first secure chip to embed NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptography algorithms directly at the hardware level.

The chip integrates ML-KEM (CRYSTALS-Kyber) and ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium) to provide 10x performance gains, stronger side-channel resistance, and advanced tamper protection.

LAES Price Action: Sealsq shares were up 3.32% at $5.91 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

