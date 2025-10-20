Stock Chart on computer screen
October 20, 2025 3:34 PM 1 min read

SEALSQ (LAES) Shares Are Moving Monday: What's Going On?

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) shares are volatile on Monday after the company unveiled its Quantum Shield QS7001 chip, with launch planned for mid-November.

What To Know: SEALSQ announced the Quantum Shield QS7001, the first secure chip to embed NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptography algorithms directly at the hardware level. The chip integrates ML-KEM (CRYSTALS-Kyber) and ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium) to provide 10x performance gains, stronger side-channel resistance and advanced tamper protection.

The company said the QS7001 will debut at the IQT Quantum+AI 2025 Conference in New York City where CEO Carlos Moreira will deliver the keynote address, "AI Meets Quantum: Building Unbreakable Post-Quantum Security." The official product launch is planned for mid-November with development kits to follow.

SEALSQ said the quantum shield chip provides a native hardware foundation for quantum-safe security and supports hybrid cryptography migration. QVault TPM variants are expected to roll out in the first half of 2026.

“By embedding post-quantum cryptography directly in hardware, this chip aims to set a new paradigm of trust and protection, securing sovereign infrastructure, healthcare, energy systems and connected devices against the coming quantum threat,” Moreira said.

LAES Price Action: SEALSQ shares traded as high as $7.66 on Monday before pulling back. At the time of writing, SEALSQ shares were down 2.85% at $6.47, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

