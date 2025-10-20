SEALSQ (LAES) Shares Are Moving Monday: What's Going On?

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) shares are volatile on Monday after the company unveiled its Quantum Shield QS7001 chip, with launch planned for mid-November.
What To Know: SEALSQ announced the Quantum Shield QS7001, the first secure chip to embed NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptography algorithms directly at the hardware level. The chip integrates ML-KEM (CRYSTALS-Kyber) and ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium) to provide 10x performance gains, stronger side-channel resistance and advanced tamper protection.
The company said the QS7001 will debut at the IQT Quantum+AI 2025 Conference in New York City where CEO Carlos Moreira will deliver the keynote address, "AI Meets Quantum: Building Unbreakable Post-Quantum Security." The official product launch is planned for mid-November with development kits to follow.
SEALSQ said the quantum shield chip provides a native hardware foundation for quantum-safe security and supports hybrid cryptography migration. QVault TPM variants are expected to roll out in the first half of 2026.
“By embedding post-quantum cryptography directly in hardware, this chip aims to set a new paradigm of trust and protection, securing sovereign infrastructure, healthcare, energy systems and connected devices against the coming quantum threat,” Moreira said.
LAES Price Action: SEALSQ shares traded as high as $7.66 on Monday before pulling back. At the time of writing, SEALSQ shares were down 2.85% at $6.47, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
