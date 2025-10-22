Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Stock Is Falling Sharply: What's Going On?

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) and other quantum computing stocks are trading lower on Wednesday afternoon, caught in a broader market downturn. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The sell-off is exacerbated by a Reuters report that the U.S. is considering new curbs on exports of technology utilizing U.S. software to China. This move has cast a shadow over the tech sector, creating uncertainty and prompting investors to reduce their exposure to companies with potential international supply chain vulnerabilities.

The decline comes despite a recent surge in optimism for the quantum computing industry. Just last week, the sector received a boost from news that JPMorgan Chase was considering significant investments in quantum computing as part of a national security initiative. The Trump administration has also shown support for the industry, signing the National Quantum Initiative Act to accelerate development.

The potential for new export restrictions is a significant headwind that is currently overshadowing the long-term positive outlook for companies like Rigetti. The new regulations could limit market access and increase operational costs, creating a challenging environment for growth and innovation in the near term.

RGTI Price Action: Rigetti shares were down 10.68% at $35.73 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $1.06 to $58.15.

This significant pullback comes after a remarkable performance of 2,800% over the past year, indicating that despite the current decline, the stock has experienced substantial growth over the past months.

From a technical perspective, Rigetti is currently trading approximately 31.4% above its 50-day moving average of $27.29 and about 132.1% above its 200-day moving average of $15.45. These indicators suggest that while the stock is experiencing a notable correction, it remains in a strong upward trend over the longer term.

