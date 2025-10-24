QuantumScape Stock Is Rising Friday: What's Going On?

Shares of QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) are trading higher Friday morning, extending gains from a strong third-quarter report released earlier this week.

What To Know: The company posted a narrower-than-expected loss of 18 cents per share and announced it had achieved a key 2025 goal by beginning shipments of its QSE-5 solid-state battery cell samples.

Investor enthusiasm for QuantumScape’s progress is being amplified by a favorable macroeconomic environment. A cooler-than-expected September inflation report, which showed the headline CPI rising just 3.0% year-over-year, has bolstered optimism for potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. This news lifted broader market sentiment, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rising Friday morning.

The combination of company-specific milestones and a positive market backdrop is fueling the upward momentum in QuantumScape’s stock Friday as investors cheer developments in both its solid-state battery technology and the broader economic outlook.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s recent performance, Benzinga Edge rankings give QuantumScape a very strong Momentum score of 97.38.

QS Price Action: QuantumScape shares were up 3.96% at $15.24 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

