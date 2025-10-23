Person holding mobile phone with logo of Canadian hardware company D-Wave Systems Inc. on screen in front of web page
D-Wave Quantum Stock Is Ripping Higher Thursday: What's Happening?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) shares are trading higher Thursday on reports that the Trump administration is in talks to take equity stakes in quantum computing firms.

What To Know: According to the Wall Street Journal, several quantum-computing companies, including D-Wave, are in talks with the United States Department of Commerce to give the government an equity stake as part of funding arrangements. 

The discussions reportedly involve minimum funding awards of $10 million per company. IonQ and Rigetti Computing were listed in the report alongside D-Wave. Other technology firms are also expected to be involved.

The deals under consideration may include warrants, licenses to intellectual property, royalty agreements or revenue-sharing provisions in combination with the potential equity stakes.

While no agreements have been finalized, the announcement appears to have triggered increased trading interest in D-Wave shares, as the possibility of government backing draws investor attention. The move would mark a significant entry into the quantum-computing sector by the U.S. government. 

QBTS Analysis: D-Wave stock is trading within its 52-week range of 97 cents to $46.75. The significant uptick on Thursday follows a strong year-to-date performance, indicating robust investor interest and confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Currently, D-Wave is trading approximately 32.9% above its 50-day moving average of $24.17 and 126.2% above its 200-day moving average of $14.20. These indicators suggest a strong bullish sentiment, although the relative strength index (RSI) at 43.51 signals a neutral position, indicating that the stock may not be overbought or oversold at this time.

With no defined support levels due to the recent price action, the 50-day moving average may serve as a key support point should the stock experience any pullbacks. On the upside, the 52-week high of $46.75 represents a significant resistance level.

QBTS Price Action: At the time of writing, D-Wave shares are trading 17.7% higher at $32.07, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

