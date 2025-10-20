Tempus AI Shares Are Trading Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced its subsidiary, Ambry Genetics, published a peer reviewed study in Genetics in Medicine.

TEM is delivering impressive returns. See what is driving the movement here.

What To Know: Tempus subsidiary Ambry Genetics released a 10-year study highlighting the impact of proactive exome reanalysis across diverse racial, ethnic and ancestral groups.

Patients in the Hispanic and Latino, Asian, and African American and Black groups were found to have significantly lower rates of provider-initiated reanalysis at 22%, 21% and 17%, respectively, compared to 25% in the White group.

The study underscored the importance of proactive programs like Ambry's Patient for Life initiative, which provides ongoing laboratory-driven reanalysis without requiring provider requests. Ambry said the program helps eliminate barriers to accessing updated genetic information and promotes more equitable healthcare outcomes.

Lead author Andrew Giles said the findings show that broader access to genomic reanalysis allows more patients to benefit from new genetic discoveries. Ambry CEO Tom Schoenherr added that ensuring equal access to the latest genetic insights is both sound science and good for patients.

“This research is a powerful reminder that everyone, regardless of their race, ethnicity or background, deserves access to genomic testing informed by the newest genetic insights,” Schoenherr said.

See Also: Dimon Sees ‘Cockroaches’ In Banks—Here’s How To Protect Your Portfolio

TEM Price Action: Tempus AI shares closed Monday up 5.32% at $92.45, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock