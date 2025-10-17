What's Going On With NewGenIvf Shares Friday?

NewGenIvf (NASDAQ:NIVF) shares are trading lower Friday amid possible profit taking after a report yesterday suggested that the White House is set to announce a proposal that would make IVF more accessible.

What To Know: According to a White House press release, President Donald Trump announced a series of actions aimed at expanding access to fertility treatments and lowering drug costs for women.

The administration reached an agreement with EMD Serono, a major manufacturer of fertility medications, to offer its products at prices matching the lowest paid by other developed nations. The deal will provide large discounts on GONAL-F and other IVF drugs purchased through TrumpRx.gov, with additional savings for low- and middle-income women.

The announcement also outlined plans for a new employer benefit option that allows companies to offer standalone fertility coverage similar to dental or vision insurance. Federal agencies will begin rule making to expand fertility benefit options for workers.

In addition, the Food and Drug Administration will include a lower-cost fertility drug in its priority review program, potentially speeding approval and increasing competition in the IVF market.

NIVF Price Action: At the time of writing, NewGenIvf shares are trading 36.30% lower at $1.29, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

