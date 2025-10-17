What's Going On With American Battery Technology (ABAT) Stock?

American Battery Technology Co (NASDAQ:ABAT) stock is trading lower Friday morning, extending recent losses after the company announced the U.S. Department of Energy terminated a $115 million grant.

What To Know: The funding was intended for the construction of a commercial-scale lithium hydroxide production facility in Nevada, a key project aimed at strengthening the domestic supply chain for electric vehicle batteries.

The DOE's decision followed a review of federal clean-energy spending. In response, American Battery Technology has formally appealed the decision and stated its commitment to advancing the project.

The company noted it has raised over $52 million from public markets this year and has secured a letter of interest from the U.S. Export-Import Bank for up to $900 million in potential financing.

Despite the grant withdrawal, executives say the project’s timeline and scope remain unchanged as they continue to pursue the development of the Tonopah Flats Lithium Project.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, the company boasts a strong Momentum score of 98.88.

ABAT Price Action: American Battery Tech shares were down 10.48% at $5.076 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

