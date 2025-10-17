Standard Lithium Stock Is Falling Sharply Friday: What's Going On?

Standard Lithium Ltd (NYSE:SLI) is trading lower Friday morning after the company announced the pricing of a previously announced underwritten public offering.

What To Know: The company will issue 29,885,057 common shares at $4.35 per share, for gross proceeds of $130 million. The offering is being led by a syndicate of underwriters including Morgan Stanley and Evercore ISI. The company has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 4,482,758 common shares.

Standard Lithium intends to use the net proceeds to fund capital expenditures at its South West Arkansas Project and Franklin Project in East Texas, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about October 20.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite the offering-related dip, Benzinga Edge Rankings show the stock has a very strong Momentum score of 97.56.

SLI Price Action: Standard Lithium shares were down 22.91% at $4.15 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

