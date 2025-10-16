Whitehawk Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher Thursday: What's Going On?

Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHWK) shares are rising Thursday after the company announced a multi-year collaboration with Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) to support the development of its oncology pipeline.

What To Know: Whitehawk and Tempus AI, a technology company using AI to advance precision medicine, will leverage Tempus AI’s proprietary real-world dataset to advance biomarker-driven research.

Under the agreement, Whitehawk will use Tempus’ de-identified multimodal database to inform clinical trial designs and identify patient populations with the highest levels of unmet need. The research will focus on Whitehawk's ADC portfolio, which includes three assets targeting clinically validated proteins — PTK7, MUC16 and SEZ6 — linked to cancer indications such as lung and gynecological cancers.

“A proactive approach to our biomarker strategy ensures our programs are guided by data-driven insights,” said Dave Lennon, president and CEO of Whitehawk Therapeutics.

“By partnering with Tempus, our goal is to better understand the expression of our ADC protein targets to inform indication prioritization for our clinical development programs and better exploit the full potential of our pipeline.”

WHWK Price Action: At the time of publication, Whitehawk shares were up 32.48% at $2.78, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

