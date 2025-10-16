JB Hunt Stock Is Ripping Higher Thursday: What's Going On?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. Multiple analyst firms also raised their respective price targets on the stock.

What To Know: J.B. Hunt reported earnings per share of $1.76, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47. In addition, the company reported sales of $3.05 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Third-quarter operating income rose 8% year-over-year to $242.7 million, driven by lower purchase transportation costs, improved productivity and structural cost reductions. Net earnings increased to $170.8 million from $152.1 million a year ago.

Intermodal segment revenue fell 2% to $1.52 billion as volume declined 1%, while operating income rose 12% due to network efficiency improvements. Dedicated Contract Services revenue increased 2% to $864 million with operating income up 9%. Truckload revenue climbed 10% to $190 million, offset by a 9% decline in operating income.

Final Mile Services revenue declined 5% to $206 million and operating income dropped 42% amid softer demand and higher insurance costs. Integrated Capacity Solutions posted revenue of $276 million, down 1% year-over-year.

The company repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares for $230 million during the quarter and had about $107 million remaining under its share buyback authorization as of Sept. 30.

Analyst Changes: Following the company’s earnings report, multiple analysts lifted price targets, which is helping propel shares higher on Thursday.

Wells Fargo analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained an Overweight rating on JB Hunt and raised the price target from $160 to $170.

BofA Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating on JB Hunt and raised the price target from $153 to $175.

Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating on JB Hunt and raised the price target from $163 to $175.

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained an Outperform rating on JB Hunt and raised the price target from $172 to $180.

JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained an Overweight rating on JB Hunt and raised the price target from $170 to $176.

JBHT Price Action: At the time of writing, J.B. Hunt stock is up 19.2% higher at $165.49, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

