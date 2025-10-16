Back of J.B Hunt truck with logo on it
JB Hunt Stock Is Ripping Higher Thursday: What's Going On?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. Multiple analyst firms also raised their respective price targets on the stock.

What To Know: J.B. Hunt reported earnings per share of $1.76, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47. In addition, the company reported sales of $3.05 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Third-quarter operating income rose 8% year-over-year to $242.7 million, driven by lower purchase transportation costs, improved productivity and structural cost reductions. Net earnings increased to $170.8 million from $152.1 million a year ago.

Intermodal segment revenue fell 2% to $1.52 billion as volume declined 1%, while operating income rose 12% due to network efficiency improvements. Dedicated Contract Services revenue increased 2% to $864 million with operating income up 9%. Truckload revenue climbed 10% to $190 million, offset by a 9% decline in operating income.

Final Mile Services revenue declined 5% to $206 million and operating income dropped 42% amid softer demand and higher insurance costs. Integrated Capacity Solutions posted revenue of $276 million, down 1% year-over-year.

The company repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares for $230 million during the quarter and had about $107 million remaining under its share buyback authorization as of Sept. 30.

Analyst Changes: Following the company’s earnings report, multiple analysts lifted price targets, which is helping propel shares higher on Thursday.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained an Overweight rating on JB Hunt and raised the price target from $160 to $170.
  • BofA Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating on JB Hunt and raised the price target from $153 to $175.
  • Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating on JB Hunt and raised the price target from $163 to $175.
  • BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained an Outperform rating on JB Hunt and raised the price target from $172 to $180.
  • JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained an Overweight rating on JB Hunt and raised the price target from $170 to $176.

JBHT Price Action: At the time of writing, J.B. Hunt stock is up 19.2% higher at $165.49, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

