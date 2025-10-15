What's Going On With Archer Aviation Stock Wednesday?

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHR) are moving Wednesday after the air mobility company confirmed it won a bid for a portfolio of patents.

What To Know: Archer won the competitive bid process to acquire Lilium Aerospace's portfolio of around 300 advanced air mobility patent assets. The stock initially surged following the news, but Archer shares were trading well off their highs for the session at last check, according to Benzinga Pro.

Archer will pay 18 million euros ($20.95 million) for the portfolio, which includes key innovations in high-voltage systems, battery management, advanced aircraft design, flight controls, electric engines, propellers and ducted fans. Lilium spent more than $1.5 billion to develop the technologies, which Archer believes could unlock future development in both the light-sport and regional air mobility sectors.

"Lilium's pioneering work advanced the frontier of eVTOL design and technology, and we're excited to bring their cutting-edge technologies into the fold at Archer as we advance our product roadmap," said Adam Goldstein, CEO of Archer.

ACHR Price Action: Archer shares were up 0.11% at $13.05 at the time of publication on Wednesday. Archer stock is sitting about 9.0% below its 52-week high and is currently about 35% above its 50-day moving average.

