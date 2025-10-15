Why Is Sadot Group Stock Soaring Today?

Shares of Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) are trading higher Wednesday amid agriculture-related trade comments from U.S. President Donald Trump. Sadot Group is a global food supply chain company based in Texas.

What To Know: In a Truth Social post, Trump warned that China had committed an “economically hostile act” by purposefully failing to buy soybeans from American soybean farmers.

“We are considering terminating business with China having to do with Cooking Oil, and other elements of Trade, as retribution,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Shares of agriculture, cooking oil and soybean-linked stocks are soaring on Wednesday following the comments from Trump. Sadot Group’s stock was up more than 80% at last check, according to Benzinga Pro. Other big moves in the space include a surge in shares of Australian Oilseeds, which are up 260%, and Pinnacle Food Group, which are up more than 70%.

Sadot Group’s CFO Paul Sansom said during the company’s latest earnings call that while U.S. tariffs are a concern across multiple sectors, only a small percentage of Sadot’s business is conducted within the U.S. He added that Sadot Group does not have great exposure to tariffs in general.

SDOT Analysis: From a technical perspective, the current price is notably above the 50-day moving average of $7.84, indicating a bullish short-term trend. However, it remains significantly below the 200-day moving average of $18.39, which raises concerns about the longer-term outlook and suggests that the stock is still in a corrective phase.

The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 32.99, signaling a neutral position, which may indicate that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at the moment.

SDOT Price Action: Sadot Group shares were up 87.28% at $9.72 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $5 to $57, according to Benzinga Pro data.

