Churchill Capital Corp X (CCCX) Stock Jumps On Infleqtion, Silicon Light Machines Partnership

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX) shares are trading higher Thursday after Infleqtion, the quantum computing firm set to merge with Churchill’s special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), announced a partnership with Silicon Light Machines to enhance its quantum computing technology.

What Happened: Infleqtion partnered with Silicon Light Machines to integrate the company’s Displacement Phase Modulator technology into Infleqtion’s neutral atom quantum computing systems. The collaboration aims to unlock performance gains and enable better scaling of quantum computers.

Silicon Light Machines’ silicon-germanium (SiGe) micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) technology provides high-speed phase modulation that’s critical for advanced quantum applications like individual qubit addressing and scalable laser processing.

“Integrated photonics are central to Infleqtion’s strategy for advancing neutral atom systems and commercializing quantum technologies,” said Paul Morton, chief technology officer of photonics at Infleqtion. “The SLM DPM device represents a breakthrough in fast and scalable atom addressing for our neutral atom quantum computing platform.”

Infleqtion’s quantum computers use laser-based optical tweezers to manipulate thousands of individually trapped atoms, allowing high-speed operations across large-scale qubit systems. The architecture supports advanced features, which are key enablers for scalable, fault-tolerant computing.

“Quantum computing is transitioning from theoretical to transformational,” said Lars Eng, CEO of Silicon Light Machines. “Our DPM technology offers the precision and speed needed to meet the scalability demands of neutral atom systems.”

The partnership announcement comes amid heightened investor interest in Churchill Capital Corp X following bullish commentary from Citron Research earlier this week. Citron argued that Infleqtion is outpacing competitors in the quantum computing space and should be trading significantly higher based on competitor valuations.

Citron updated its post on Wednesday, suggesting that Infleqtion remains undervalued given competitor Rigetti Computing’s market cap of over $14 billion.

“Infleqtion ($CCCX) remains a far superior quantum company to Rigetti ($RGTI) — with real commercial revenue, diversified quantum systems, and a genuine partnership with NVIDIA ($NVDA),” Citron said in the post.

CCCX Price Action: Churchill Capital shares were up 7.28% at $20.70 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock.com