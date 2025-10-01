Eli Lilly Shares Are Trading Higher Wednesday: What's Going On?

Eli Lilly And Company (NYSE:LLY) shares are trading higher Wednesday after President Donald Trump recently announced a deal with Pfizer as well as the ‘TrumpRx’ site to decrease prices.

What To Know: Pfizer agreed to provide medicines on the TrumpRx platform at steep discounts and extend "most favored nation" pricing to Medicaid. In exchange, the company secured a three-year reprieve from pharmaceutical import tariffs.

The agreement is boosting Eli Lilly shares as traders anticipate that the company could pursue a similar arrangement. Pfizer's move is seen as a template that allows large drugmakers to avoid tariff risks while demonstrating cooperation with Washington's drug-pricing push. For Eli Lilly, that prospect is especially relevant given the attention its blockbuster weight-loss treatments have drawn from regulators and policymakers.

Investors view the possibility of Lilly striking its own deal as a way to secure short-term stability, maintain access to U.S. markets without tariff exposure and gain political cover on drug pricing debates. The expectation that Lilly could follow Pfizer's lead is fueling optimism around the stock, even as questions remain about how expanded "most favored nation" pricing could affect long-term margins.

LLY Price Action: At the time of writing, Eli Lilly shares are trading 8.57% higher at $828.57, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

