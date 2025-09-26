Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) Stock Is Surging Friday: What's Going On?

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) are trading higher Friday, continuing a month of strong gains fueled by two significant contract announcements in Asia. The stock has posted a 17% gain in the past month.

What To Know: On September 8, Gorilla announced it had secured a multi-million dollar 5G AI lawful interception platform win with a sovereign government in the APAC region.

This was followed on September 17 by an announcement that the company signed a $1.4 billion, three-year contract with Freyr to develop a network of AI-powered data centers across Southeast Asia.

The initial phase is valued at $300 million, and Gorilla will serve as the principal operator and infrastructure lead for the project in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

What Else: To provide shareholders with additional clarity, Gorilla Technology Group on Friday, September 26, filed a Form 6-K with the SEC. The filing confirms the deal is a binding contract and reiterates that the $300 million first phase will begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company believes current cash is sufficient for the project’s needs without requiring near-term capital raising.

GRRR Price Action: Gorilla Technology shares were up 3.30% at $19.40 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, GRRR has gained about 17.1% versus a 2.5% rise in the S&P 500.

