CoreWeave Expands Agreement With OpenAI To Train Next-Gen Models

CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ: CRWV) shares are volatile Thursday morning after the company announced an expanded agreement with OpenAI.

What To Know: CoreWeave announced a deal valued at up to $6.5 billion to expand its agreement with OpenAI to power the training of its next-generation models.

CoreWeave previously announced an agreement with OpenAI in March valued at up to $11.9 billion. The companies announced a follow-on agreement worth up to $4 billion in May. With Thursday’s deal, the company now has a total contract value with OpenAI of approximately $22.4 billion.

“We are proud to expand our relationship with OpenAI, a company consistently at the forefront of advancing artificial intelligence,” said Michael Intrator, co-founder, chairman and CEO of CoreWeave.

“This milestone affirms the trust that world-leading innovators have in CoreWeave’s ability to power the most demanding inference and training workloads at an unmatched pace.”

CRWV Price Action: CoreWeave shares were up 2.23% at $136.38 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

