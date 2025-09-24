Cipher Mining (CIFR) Stock Hit 52-Week Highs Today: What's Going On?

Shares of Bitcoin BTC/USD miner Cipher Mining Inc CIFR are moving Wednesday after Arete Research initiated coverage with a Buy rating, suggesting significant upside from the stock’s current price.

What To Know: Arete Research initiated coverage on Cipher Mining with a Buy rating and set a bullish price target of $24. Cipher shares hit new 52-week highs on Wednesday before pulling back.

The positive analyst rating adds to the stock’s recent, powerful momentum, which has seen it rally 120% over the past month. Investor confidence appears strong, as the stock recently gained despite a $33 million insider sale by a major stakeholder.

Recent resilience is supported by strong operational fundamentals. In the company’s August update, Cipher reported mining 241 BTC and said it’s on track to significantly expand its total hashrate by the end of the third quarter.

Cipher meanwhile sold approximately 42 BTC in August for treasury management, closing the month with a total holding of roughly 1,414 BTC.



The new analyst coverage on Wednesday highlights growing optimism around Cipher’s expansion strategy and its core Bitcoin mining operations, fueling the stock’s recent surge.



Benzinga Edge Rankings: The stock’s recent rally is reflected in its Benzinga Edge Momentum score, which stands at an impressive 98.84.

Technical Momentum: CIFR is currently trading at $14.41, reflecting a daily increase of 1.84%. The stock is significantly above its 50-day ($7.34), 100-day ($5.67) and 200-day ($5.03) moving averages, indicating a robust upward trend.

The recent price action suggests that $14.73 may serve as a resistance level, while the 50-day moving average could act as a support.

Cipher shares initially surged above $15.50 on Wednesday before pulling back. The stock was up 0.35% at $14.19 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

