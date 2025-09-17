What's Going On With Flux Power Stock Wednesday?

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. FLUX shares are trading lower on Wednesday. The company’s fourth-quarter financial results were reported on Tuesday after the market closed.

What To Know: Flux reported an adjusted loss of three cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of a nine cent loss. In addition, the company reported sales of $16.73 million, beating the consensus estimate of $16.46 million.

The company highlighted new business wins during the quarter, including a purchase order valued at more than $2 million from a major North American airline for its redesigned G80-420 lithium-ion battery pack. Flux also secured an additional $1.2 million order with another airline for G80 energy solutions supported by its SkyEMS software platform.

Flux announced the award of a new patent covering battery charge balancing technology aimed at extending performance and reducing downtime. The company also launched its SkyEMS 2.0 software platform in beta with an airline customer, with plans for a broader rollout in the coming months.

The company noted recognition among the Financial Times' fastest growing companies in the Americas for 2025 and said it closed a $5 million private placement of prefunded and common warrants to strengthen its balance sheet.

FLUX Price Action: Flux shares closed Wednesday 11.75% lower at $2.78, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

