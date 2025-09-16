Why BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Stock Is Getting Hammered Tuesday

BioNano Genomics Inc BNGO shares are trading sharply lower in Tuesday’s session after the company announced the pricing of a $10 million public offering.

What To Know: The company announced it is offering 5 million shares of its common stock (or equivalents) and accompanying Series Warrants at a combined price of $2.00 per share. The offering includes Series E and short-term Series F warrants, which will be immediately exercisable upon issuance.

Bionano expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10 million from the offering, which is anticipated to close around September 17. The company stated the net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The potential for share dilution often causes a stock to trade lower following such an announcement.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to data from Benzinga Edge, the stock also has a low Growth score of 16.40.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BNGO shares are trading lower by 38.45% to $1.705 Tuesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.52 and a 52-week low of $1.50.

