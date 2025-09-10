AMD Stock Is Surging Wednesday: What's Going On?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD shares are trading higher Wednesday, reacting to Oracle’s first-quarter financial results. While Oracle narrowly missed Wall Street’s earnings and revenue estimates, its stock soared due to an overwhelmingly positive outlook for its cloud division, creating a ripple effect for key partners like AMD.

What To Know: Investors shrugged off the slight earnings miss, focusing instead on the massive demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Oracle’s management highlighted an “aggressive growth outlook” tied to AI, with remaining performance obligations rocketing 359% to an impressive $455 billion. The company forecasts its Cloud Infrastructure revenue will grow 77% this fiscal year alone.

This growth is a potential indicator of future success for AMD. Oracle’s cloud services are heavily reliant on AMD’s EPYC processors and Instinct AI accelerators to power their infrastructure.

The massive expansion and backlog for OCI directly signal a surge in demand and large-scale orders for AMD’s high-performance chips, potentially boosting investor confidence in AMD’s future revenue streams.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting this optimistic forecast, Benzinga Edge rankings underscore AMD’s exceptional Growth score of 94.20.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD shares are trading higher by 2.06% to $159.03 Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $186.65 and a 52-week low of $76.48.

