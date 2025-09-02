What's Going On With Broadcom Stock Tuesday?

Broadcom Inc. AVGO is in the spotlight ahead Tuesday ahead of third quarter earnings Thursday after the market closes.

What To Know: Analysts estimate earnings per share of $1.65 and revenue of $15.83 billion. In the second quarter, the company reported revenue of $15.00 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion and earnings er share of $1.58, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56.

In recent quarters, Broadcom has a strong history of beating the consensus estimate for both earnings per share and revenue.

Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Overweight rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $338 to $357.

maintained an Overweight rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $338 to $357. Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained an Outperform rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $305 to $325.

maintained an Outperform rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $305 to $325. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $290 to $345.

maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $290 to $345. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar maintained an Overweight rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $300 to $315.

The consensus price target for Broadcom is $345.71, with the highest price target at $1950.00 and the lowest price target at $190.00.

AVGO Price Action: At the time of writing, Broadcom stock is roughly flat at $295.87, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock