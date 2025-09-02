What's Going On With Broadcom Stock Tuesday?

Broadcom Building
Zinger Key Points

Broadcom Inc. AVGO is in the spotlight ahead Tuesday ahead of third quarter earnings Thursday after the market closes.

What To Know: Analysts estimate earnings per share of $1.65 and revenue of $15.83 billion. In the second quarter, the company reported revenue of $15.00 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion and earnings er share of $1.58, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56.

In recent quarters, Broadcom has a strong history of beating the consensus estimate for both earnings per share and revenue.

Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Overweight rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $338 to $357.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained an Outperform rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $305 to $325.
  • UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $290 to $345.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar maintained an Overweight rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $300 to $315.

The consensus price target for Broadcom is $345.71, with the highest price target at $1950.00 and the lowest price target at $190.00.

AVGO Price Action: At the time of writing, Broadcom stock is roughly flat at $295.87, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

