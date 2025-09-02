Cytokinetics (CYTK) Stock Is Skyrocketing Tuesday: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. CYTK are trading sharply higher Tuesday after the biopharmaceutical company presented new data highlighting the long-term safety and efficacy of its investigational drug, aficamten, at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2025. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The company announced several key findings from multiple clinical trials for the cardiac myosin inhibitor, which is being developed to treat hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a disease that causes thickening of the heart muscle.

An analysis from the MAPLE-HCM trial showed aficamten was superior to the current standard-of-care, metoprolol, at improving cardiac structure and function in patients with the obstructive form of HCM. These results were simultaneously published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

New data suggested long-term treatment does not appear to increase the risk of atrial fibrillation. An analysis presented at the conference showed an annual new-onset AF incidence rate of 1.5% with aficamten, which is consistent with expected rates in predictive models for patients with HCM.

An integrated safety analysis of 463 participants across multiple trials found aficamten was well-tolerated with an adverse event profile similar to placebo. Aficamten is currently under regulatory review in the U.S., with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of December 26.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, CYTK shares are trading higher by 35.42% to $47.85 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.39 and a 52-week low of $29.31.

