Nauticus Robotics Stock Is Tumbling Tuesday: Here's Why

Nauticus Robotics Inc KITT shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announces a reverse stock split.

What Happened: Nauticus Robotics announced that it will proceed with a 1-for-9 reverse stock split of its common stock that was approved by shareholders at the company’s annual meeting in June.

Every nine shares of common stock will be automatically consolidated into one share, which will increase the share price proportionally. Nauticus said the stock split is intended to raise its share price to comply with the Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

The reverse stock split will become effective after the market close on Thursday and shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on Friday.

KITT Price Action: Nauticus Robotics shares were down 22.88% at approximately 70 cents at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

