What's Going On With Affirm Shares Friday?

Affirm Holdings, Inc. shares are trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings per share and sales on Thursday after the market closed.

What To Know: Affirm reported earnings per share of 20 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 10 cents. In addition, the company reported sales of $876.41 million, beating the consensus estimate of $837.02 million.

Affirm reported revenue less transaction costs of $425 million and gross merchandise volume of $10.4 billion.

Q1 Outlook: The company sees sales from $855.00 million to $885.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $860.55 million.

FY26 Outlook: Affirm expects sales of $3.86 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

B of A Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg maintained a Buy rating on Affirm and raised the price target from $90 to $94.

maintained a Buy rating on Affirm and raised the price target from $90 to $94. Evercore ISI Group analyst Adam Frisch maintained an Outperform rating on Affirm and raised the price target from $67 to $100.

maintained an Outperform rating on Affirm and raised the price target from $67 to $100. JMP Securities analyst David M. Scharf maintained an Outperform rating on Affirm and raised the price target from $75 to $105.

AFRM Price Action: At the time of writing, Affirm shares are trading 11.9% higher at $89.56, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

