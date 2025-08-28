Sound Group (SOGP) Stock Surges On Return To Profitability, Special Dividend

Shares of Sound Group Inc – ADR SOGP are trading sharply higher on Thursday following the announcement of unaudited financial results for the first half of 2025 and the declaration of a special cash dividend.

What To Know: The audio-centric social and entertainment company reported a 47% increase in net revenues to RMB1,357.7 million ($189.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The company announced a turnaround in profitability, posting a net income of RMB67.6 million ($9.4 million), an improvement from a net loss of RMB36.5 million in the same period last year. This growth was attributed to the expansion of its audio entertainment business and increased revenue from its AI products.

Sound Group on Thursday also announced it has approved a special cash dividend of $0.005 per share or $1.00 per ADS. The dividend, totaling approximately $4 million, will be paid around September 30, to shareholders of record as of September 15.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOGP shares are trading higher by 108% to $7.90 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.89 and a 52-week low of $1.18.

Image: Shutterstock